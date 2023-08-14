All Shinkansen Operations between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka Cancelled on Tuesday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

An N700S Nozomi bullet train is seen on the Tokaido Shinkansen line.

The Tokaido Shinkansen will cancel all its operations between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka stations throughout Tuesday due to Typhoon Lan, according to JR Tokai. The number of Shinkansen trains between Tokyo and Nagoya stations will be reduced, and all seats will be non-reserved.

The planned cancellations on Monday and Wednesday will not be implemented. However, depending on the typhoon situation, there could be suspensions for long hours.