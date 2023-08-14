- GENERAL NEWS
All Shinkansen Operations between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka Cancelled on Tuesday
8:41 JST, August 14, 2023
The Tokaido Shinkansen will cancel all its operations between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka stations throughout Tuesday due to Typhoon Lan, according to JR Tokai. The number of Shinkansen trains between Tokyo and Nagoya stations will be reduced, and all seats will be non-reserved.
The planned cancellations on Monday and Wednesday will not be implemented. However, depending on the typhoon situation, there could be suspensions for long hours.
