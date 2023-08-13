- GENERAL NEWS
Typhoon Lan’s Total Rainfall Might Exceed Typical August Figure, Govt Warns
19:09 JST, August 13, 2023
Typhoon No. 7, also known as Lan, which is expected to make landfall in Kinki or Tokai regions on Tuesday, might bring an enormous amount of rain that could exceed the typical precipitation seen each August, the government warned on Sunday.
An official of the Japan Meteorological Agency called for extreme caution at a press conference.
According to the JMA, warning-grade heavy rainfall is likely in the Kanto and Koshin regions Monday through Wednesday, and in the Shikoku, Kinki and Tokai regions Tuesday through Wednesday.
The expected 24-hour precipitation amounts by noon on Tuesday include 300-500 mm in Tokai, and 200-300 mm in Shikoku, Kinki and Kanto Koshin. The Tokai region also expects 300-400 mm of rain over the subsequent 24-hour period.
There is also a likelihood of storms in western and eastern Japan from Monday through Wednesday, as well as the possibility of damage from flooding because of storm surges and high waves.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Universities Struggling in World Ranking
-
Japan Suspends Wind Power Projects Over Threat to Endangered Birds
-
(Update2) Man, Daughter, Arrested on Suspicion of Decapitation at Hokkaido Hotel
-
Edo-period Korean Diplomatic Vessel Revisits Japanese Shores
-
Typhoon Lan Expected to Approach Honshu around Tuesday
JN ACCESS RANKING