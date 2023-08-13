Typhoon Lan Might Interrupt Shinkansen Bullet Train Services

Sanyo Shinkansen bullet train service might be halted on Tuesday between Shin-Osaka and Okayama as the powerful Typhoon No. 7, also known as Lan, approaches, West Japan Railway Co. (JR West) said Sunday.

Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai) announced Sunday that all or some sections of the Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train services between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka might be paused on Tuesday.

The company suggested the possibility of an interruption of service between Monday and Wednesday.

Strong winds and rain, however, are also expected Monday.