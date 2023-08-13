Typhoon Lan might make landfall in Honshu on Tuesday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

The powerful Typhoon No. 7, also known as Lan, was detected about 380 kilometers south of Hachijojima Island at 9 a.m. on Sunday and is moving northwest at a moderate speed, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency on Sunday said there is a growing possibility that Typhoon Lan will make landfall in the Tokai or Kinki regions before crossing Honshu. It urged residents in wide area, including these regions, to be on high alert for landslides, flooding and overflowing river waters, as well as lightning strikes and strong wind gusts.