Typhoon Lan Expected to Approach Honshu around Tuesday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Tokyo

A very strong Typhoon No. 7, also known as Lan, was located about 170 kilometers north of Chichijima island of the Ogasawara Islands at 9 a.m. on Saturday and is moving northwest at a slow speed, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The pressure at the center was 950 hectopascals, and the maximum sustained wind speed near the center was 45 meters per second, with the maximum instantaneous wind speed registering 60 meters per second.

Typhoon Lan will continue to move northward and is expected to approach Honshu around Tuesday.

The expected wave height is 6 meters for the Kanto, Tokai and Kinki regions on Sunday, and 6 to 8 meters for the Kanto, Tokai, Kinki and Shikoku regions on Monday.

From around Monday to Tuesday, heavy rain with thunderstorms will fall mainly over the Pacific Ocean side of eastern to western Japan.