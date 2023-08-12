Summer Yukata Get Pop Treatment at Ginza Festival in Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People in colorful yukata are seen at the event Oshare Bon Odori in Chuo Ward, Tokyo in early August.

Oshare Bon Odori, an event to enjoy the summer festival in a more fashionable way, was held in the Ginza area of Chuo Ward, Tokyo, in early August for the first time in four years after a hiatus due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. On the rooftop of Tokyu Plaza Ginza, where the event was held, attendees were dressed in yukata of various unique styles and enjoyed a special evening.

A woman wears a yukata combined with a scarf from Iran’s traditional costume, left. Fashion designer Keita Maruyama, who planned the event, right.

A man wears a yukata with colorful eyeballs printed on it.

A 44-year-old sand artist showed up in a yukata with colorful eyeballs printed on it. “A friend of mine made it for me a few years ago,” he said. “I finally got a chance to wear it.” An Iranian woman, 29, was wearing a red scarf from her national costume wrapped around her head. The beads on the scarf sparkled and brought out the beauty in her yukata.

When familiar songs such as “Tankobushi” and “Ginza Can Can Musume” were played, many attendees spontaneously formed a circle and began dancing.