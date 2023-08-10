Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

Amazon Prime to Raise Its Annual Fee in Japan by 1,000 Yen

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The logo of Amazon.com

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:19 JST, August 10, 2023

Internet shopping giant Amazon Japan announced Thursday that it will raise the annual membership fee for Amazon Prime, its paid membership service, by 1,000 yen from 4,900 yen to 5,900 yen including tax. The new fee will be applied to new members from August 24, and to current members from September 24 onward.

This is the first price increase in Japan in four years.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING