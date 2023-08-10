- GENERAL NEWS
Amazon Prime to Raise Its Annual Fee in Japan by 1,000 Yen
12:19 JST, August 10, 2023
Internet shopping giant Amazon Japan announced Thursday that it will raise the annual membership fee for Amazon Prime, its paid membership service, by 1,000 yen from 4,900 yen to 5,900 yen including tax. The new fee will be applied to new members from August 24, and to current members from September 24 onward.
This is the first price increase in Japan in four years.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Universities Struggling in World Ranking
-
(Update2) Man, Daughter, Arrested on Suspicion of Decapitation at Hokkaido Hotel
-
Japan Suspends Wind Power Projects Over Threat to Endangered Birds
-
Edo-period Korean Diplomatic Vessel Revisits Japanese Shores
-
(Update1) Yamanote Line Resumes Services around 9 A.M. After Suspension
JN ACCESS RANKING