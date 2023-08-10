Amazon Prime to Raise Its Annual Fee in Japan by 1,000 Yen

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The logo of Amazon.com

Internet shopping giant Amazon Japan announced Thursday that it will raise the annual membership fee for Amazon Prime, its paid membership service, by 1,000 yen from 4,900 yen to 5,900 yen including tax. The new fee will be applied to new members from August 24, and to current members from September 24 onward.

This is the first price increase in Japan in four years.