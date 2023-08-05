Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

Temperature Reaches 40.0 C in Date City, Fukushima Pref.

The Japan News

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:24 JST, August 5, 2023

The temperature in Date City, Fukushima Prefecture, reached 40.0 C on Saturday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

