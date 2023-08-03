Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Dolphin Bites Swimmer at Fukui Beach

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A sign warns beachgoers to not touch dolphins at a beach in Mihama, Fukui Prefecture.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:40 JST, August 3, 2023

A dolphin bit a swimmer at a beach in Fukui City on Wednesday, according to the Fukui Coast Guard.

The coast guard said a 26-year-old man was bitten on his left ankle and other parts of his body when he patted a dolphin at around 2 p.m.

The swimmer required 15 stitches, according to the coast guard.

Several swimmers have been injured after being rammed or bitten by dolphins at beaches in the prefecture.

