- GENERAL NEWS
Dolphin Bites Swimmer at Fukui Beach
11:40 JST, August 3, 2023
A dolphin bit a swimmer at a beach in Fukui City on Wednesday, according to the Fukui Coast Guard.
The coast guard said a 26-year-old man was bitten on his left ankle and other parts of his body when he patted a dolphin at around 2 p.m.
The swimmer required 15 stitches, according to the coast guard.
Several swimmers have been injured after being rammed or bitten by dolphins at beaches in the prefecture.
