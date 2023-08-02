Tokyo Logs Record 28.7 C Average Temperature in July

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

People are seen on a baking hot day in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, last month.

The average temperature in central Tokyo last month was 28.7 C, 3 C above the July average and a record high for the month since comparable data became available in 1875, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The previous July record of 28.5 C was logged in 2004.

The agency said Tuesday, 20 locations from Hokkaido to the Tokai region logged record-average July temperatures, including Hiroo in Hokkaido at 21 C, up 4.4 C compared to the July average; Sendai at 26.6 C, up 3.7 C; Fukushima at 27.6 C, up 3.3 C; Yokohama at 28.2 C, up 2.6 C; and Chiba at 28.3 C, up 2.6 C.

Record-average July temperatures were logged at seven locations in Hokkaido and six locations in the Tohoku region.

The average temperature across Japan, based on temperature anomalies at 15 locations nationwide, was also a record for the month, up 1.91 C compared to the July average.

According to the agency, two overlapping high-pressure systems and the El Nino phenomenon this spring made it easier for warm air from the south to flow over Japan.