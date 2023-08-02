Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
(UPDATE 1) JR Tokaido Line and Shonan Shinjuku Line Operations Suspended


The Japan News

8:09 JST, August 2, 2023

The Tokaido Line between Tokyo and Atami, and the Shonan Shinjuku Line operations have been suspended, according to JR East. The Utsunomiya Line and the Takasaki Line are also affected.

This is due to a personal injury accident at Yokohama Station.

The Yokosuka Line and the Keihin Tohoku Line have resumed operations.

