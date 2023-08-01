- GENERAL NEWS
Lightning Halts All Departures at Haneda Airport in Japan
15:47 JST, August 1, 2023
All domestic and international departures at Haneda Airport were temporarily suspended Tuesday due to lightning, according to the Tokyo Airport Office of the Land, Infrastrcture, Transport and Tourism Ministry.
Flights were suspended from about 12:15 p.m. but are now gradually being resumed.
Incoming flights were also affected.
