Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

Lightning Halts All Departures at Haneda Airport in Japan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Terminal 2 at Haneda Airport

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:47 JST, August 1, 2023

All domestic and international departures at Haneda Airport were temporarily suspended Tuesday due to lightning, according to the Tokyo Airport Office of the Land, Infrastrcture, Transport and Tourism Ministry.

Flights were suspended from about 12:15 p.m. but are now gradually being resumed.

Incoming flights were also affected.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING