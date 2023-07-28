Japan Logs Temperatures of 35 C and Higher at 169 Locations

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

Temperatures soared anew across the nation Friday, with 169 locations logging readings of 35 C or higher as of 1 p.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, saw the mercury rise to 39.4 C, while Nishiwaki, Hyogo Prefecture, had registered 39 C by 5 p.m.

Searing heat was also recorded in Obihiro, Hokkaido (35.6 C) and Date, Fukushima Prefecture (38.9 C).