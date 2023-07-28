- GENERAL NEWS
Japan Logs Temperatures of 35 C and Higher at 169 Locations
18:06 JST, July 28, 2023
Temperatures soared anew across the nation Friday, with 169 locations logging readings of 35 C or higher as of 1 p.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, saw the mercury rise to 39.4 C, while Nishiwaki, Hyogo Prefecture, had registered 39 C by 5 p.m.
Searing heat was also recorded in Obihiro, Hokkaido (35.6 C) and Date, Fukushima Prefecture (38.9 C).
