Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

Japan Logs Temperatures of 35 C and Higher at 169 Locations

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:06 JST, July 28, 2023

Temperatures soared anew across the nation Friday, with 169 locations logging readings of 35 C or higher as of 1 p.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, saw the mercury rise to 39.4 C, while Nishiwaki, Hyogo Prefecture, had registered 39 C by 5 p.m.

Searing heat was also recorded in Obihiro, Hokkaido (35.6 C) and Date, Fukushima Prefecture (38.9 C).

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING