JAXA’s Satoshi Furukawa Expresses Enthusiasm to Work in Space ‘One More Time’ Ahead of Flight to ISS in August

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Astronaut Satoshi Furukawa participates in an online JAXA press conference on Wednesday.

Astronaut Satoshi Furukawa expressed his enthusiasm for space exploration Wednesday ahead of his mission to the International Space Station in August.

“Using the training I’ve done so far, I hope to work steadily and do a solid job,” 59-year-old Furukawa said at an online press conference hosted by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

The upcoming ISS visit will be his second space mission. His first was in 2011.

He will share the distinction of being the oldest Japanese astronaut to fly to space with Koichi Wakata, 59, who completed a mission in March.

“I had a strong desire to work in space one more time,” Furukawa said. “I’ve been brushing up my skills.”

Furukawa will work in the Japanese Kibo laboratory module on the ISS, testing technology for manned lunar explorations and developing regenerative medical technology, taking advantage of the low-gravity environment.

Furukawa will join three astronauts from the United States, Europe and Russia aboard the U.S. commercial spacecraft Crew Dragon, which will launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on or after Aug. 17, according to NASA and other organizations.

He is scheduled to stay at the ISS for about six months.