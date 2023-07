The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kaminarimon Gate in Asakusa, Tokyo, Wednesday morning.

Record-breaking heat continued across Japan on Wednesday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the temperature exceeded 35 C at 51 locations across the country as of 11 a.m. As of 11:40 a.m., it was 37.7 C in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, and 36.7 C in central Tokyo.