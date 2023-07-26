Sweet, Crispy Taste of Summer

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Obanazawa Suika watermelons are checked before shipping at a Japan Agricultural Cooperatives facility in Obanazawa, Yamagata Prefecture, on Tuesday. About 13,700 tons will be shipped through early September, mainly to the Kanto region. Obanazawa Suika watermelons are known for their high sugar content and crispness, and can weigh up to about 20 kilograms. “I hope people will get the feel of summer with the sweet, tasty fruit,” a local JA official said.