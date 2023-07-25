Japan logs temperatures of 35 C or higher at 161 locations

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An employee sprinkles water to help lower the temperature in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, on Tuesday afternoon.

High atmospheric pressure caused temperatures to rise to 35 C or more across the Japanese archipelago Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

As of 3 p.m. on the day, some 161 locations had logged such temperatures, constituting, according to the agency, an “extremely hot” day.

Isesaki in Gunma Prefecture had registered a reading of 39.5 C by 2:20 p.m.

Other areas experienced equally blistering heat including 39.2 C in Kiryu in the same prefecture; 39 C in Hatoyama, Saitama Prefecture; and 38.7 C in Sano, Tochigi Prefecture and Kofu.

Some parts of central Tokyo saw the mercury rise to 36.6 C.