- GENERAL NEWS
Japan logs temperatures of 35 C or higher at 161 locations
17:32 JST, July 25, 2023
High atmospheric pressure caused temperatures to rise to 35 C or more across the Japanese archipelago Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
As of 3 p.m. on the day, some 161 locations had logged such temperatures, constituting, according to the agency, an “extremely hot” day.
Isesaki in Gunma Prefecture had registered a reading of 39.5 C by 2:20 p.m.
Other areas experienced equally blistering heat including 39.2 C in Kiryu in the same prefecture; 39 C in Hatoyama, Saitama Prefecture; and 38.7 C in Sano, Tochigi Prefecture and Kofu.
Some parts of central Tokyo saw the mercury rise to 36.6 C.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING