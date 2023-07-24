- GENERAL NEWS
(Update1) Yamanote Line Resumes Services around 9 A.M. After Suspension
6:55 JST, July 24, 2023
On Monday, around 2:25 a.m., the JR Yamanote Line experienced a complete suspension of services due to a signal control system malfunction at Osaki Station. According to JR East Japan, initially, it was anticipated that the resumption of services would take until around noon. However, the recovery work has progressed, and the service resumed around 9:00 a.m.
