Chime on Tokaido Bullet Train Changed for 1st Time in 20 Years
15:49 JST, July 21, 2023
The music played aboard a Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train upon departure from and arrival at a station was changed on Friday for the first time in 20 years.
The new chime comes from the song “Aini Iko” by singer UA. It has replaced “Ambitious Japan!” by TOKIO.
