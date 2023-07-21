- GENERAL NEWS
2 Girls Dead after Rescue from River in Fukuoka Pref.
15:55 JST, July 21, 2023
FUKUOKA — Two girls died Friday after being rescued from the Inunaki River in Miyawaka, Fukuoka Prefecture, according to police. One more was unconscious.
Just before 1:00 p.m. Friday, a girl who was with them called the police noticing that the three girls were drowning. The girls were rescued by police officers and firefighters and taken to hospitals.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- China Quietly Shutting Out Foreign Makers of IT Equipment
- (Update 1) TV Personality Ryuchell Found Dead in Suspected Suicide
- COVID-19 Infections Spreading Fast in Japan’s Okinawa Pref.