2 Girls Dead after Rescue from River in Fukuoka Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:55 JST, July 21, 2023

FUKUOKA — Two girls died Friday after being rescued from the Inunaki River in Miyawaka, Fukuoka Prefecture, according to police. One more was unconscious.

Just before 1:00 p.m. Friday, a girl who was with them called the police noticing that the three girls were drowning. The girls were rescued by police officers and firefighters and taken to hospitals.

