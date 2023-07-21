- GENERAL NEWS
The Rainy Season Ends in Shikoku, Hokuriku Regions
12:18 JST, July 21, 2023
The rainy season is believed to have ended in the Shikoku and Hokuriku regions.
The Japan Meteorological Agency announced Friday.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- China Quietly Shutting Out Foreign Makers of IT Equipment
- (Update 1) TV Personality Ryuchell Found Dead in Suspected Suicide
- COVID-19 Infections Spreading Fast in Japan’s Okinawa Pref.