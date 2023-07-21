Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
The Rainy Season Ends in Shikoku, Hokuriku Regions

12:18 JST, July 21, 2023

The rainy season is believed to have ended in the Shikoku and Hokuriku regions.

The Japan Meteorological Agency announced Friday.

