- GENERAL NEWS
Thousands of Lavender Plants Bloom on Sapporo Mountain
12:30 JST, July 20, 2023
At a farm catering to tourists in Sapporo’s Horomitoge pass, lavender blooms cover the slopes in a vibrant purple.
The farm also offers a sweeping view of the city. Many people visit at night to take photos of the lavender against the lit up urban backdrop.
Some 8,000 lavender plants are grown on the farm on a field of about 6,400 square meters. The flowers have bloomed around five days earlier than usual this year, and the peak flowering period is expected to last until the end of this week.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- China Quietly Shutting Out Foreign Makers of IT Equipment
- (Update 1) TV Personality Ryuchell Found Dead in Suspected Suicide
- COVID-19 Infections Spreading Fast in Japan’s Okinawa Pref.