Thousands of Lavender Plants Bloom on Sapporo Mountain

The Yomiuri Shimbun



At a farm catering to tourists in Sapporo’s Horomitoge pass, lavender blooms cover the slopes in a vibrant purple.

The farm also offers a sweeping view of the city. Many people visit at night to take photos of the lavender against the lit up urban backdrop.

Some 8,000 lavender plants are grown on the farm on a field of about 6,400 square meters. The flowers have bloomed around five days earlier than usual this year, and the peak flowering period is expected to last until the end of this week.