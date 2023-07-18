- GENERAL NEWS
Scorching Temperatures Felt Across Japan
17:20 JST, July 18, 2023
The mercury exceeded 35 C on Tuesday in the Kanto and Tokai regions, where temperatures rose from the morning.
According to the Meteorological Agency, temperatures hit 39 C in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture; 38.8 C in Koshigaya and 38.5 C in Yorii, Saitama Prefecture. It was 38.3 C in Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture; Sano, Tochigi Prefecture.
Central Tokyo registered 37.5 C, exceeding 35 C for the third consecutive day.
The agency and the Environment Ministry issued a heatstroke alert for 22 prefectures.
