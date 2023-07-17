Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

(Update) Over 39 C Recorded in Aichi Pref

The Japan News

15:32 JST, July 17, 2023

Temperatures rose into the late 30s across Japan on Monday, the last day of the three-day holiday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, at 3:20 p.m., a temperature of 39.1 C was recorded in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, while the mercury reached 38.8 C in Koshu, Yamanashi Prefecture.

