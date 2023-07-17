- GENERAL NEWS
(Update) Over 39 C Recorded in Aichi Pref
15:32 JST, July 17, 2023
Temperatures rose into the late 30s across Japan on Monday, the last day of the three-day holiday.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, at 3:20 p.m., a temperature of 39.1 C was recorded in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, while the mercury reached 38.8 C in Koshu, Yamanashi Prefecture.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- China Quietly Shutting Out Foreign Makers of IT Equipment
- (Update 1) TV Personality Ryuchell Found Dead in Suspected Suicide
- COVID-19 Infections Spreading Fast in Japan’s Okinawa Pref.