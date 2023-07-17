Akita Shinkansen to Be Suspended Still on Tuesday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

East Japan Railway Co.

Services on the Akita Shinkansen line are scheduled to be suspended Tuesday, for the third consecutive day following heavy rains in Akita Prefecture, East Japan Railway Co.’s Akita Branch Office said.

The branch office announced Monday that the bullet train service between Morioka and Akita will be suspended because infrainstructure and equipment can not currently be inspected.

Conventional lines in the prefecture continue to be affected. According to the company, services on the Ou Line between Omagari and Akita will also be suspended on Tuesday.