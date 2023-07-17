Heat Stroke Alerts for Large Areas in Japan

Heat stroke alerts were issued for 32 regions across Japan on Monday, the largest number of locations this summer.

The Japan Meteorological Agency and the Environment Ministry announced the alerts urging people to be vigilant against heat stroke.

Alerts were announced in Tokyo, Saitama and Chiba prefectures for the second consecutive day, and in all six prefectures in the Kanto region, and in five prefectures in the Kinki region except Nara.

The area covers a wide area, excluding Hokkaido and Tohoku.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the highest temperatures on Monday are expected to be 38 C in Saitama Prefecture, 37 C in Tokyo and Kyoto Prefecture and 35 C in Osaka Prefecture.

Heat atroke alerts are generally issued on a prefecture basis, with the exception of Hokkaido, Kagoshima and Okinawa prefectures.