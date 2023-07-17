- GENERAL NEWS
Man Dies After Saving His Drowning Son, Daughter; Children Survive
11:16 JST, July 17, 2023
A man died after he was found in the sea with his son and daughter holding his body off Izumo, Shimane Prefecture, on Sunday, police said.
The resident of Unnan in the prefecture, 45, and his children were found floating about 35 meters off the coast of a beach swimming area at around 4:20 p.m. Sunday. The three were sent to a hospital, where the man was confirmed dead. The children were not in a critical situation.
According to the Izumo police station, the three and his wife visited the beach at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, and the man noticed that his two children had been swept out to sea and went to rescue them. When he was found, he was on his back and the two children were holding onto him.
