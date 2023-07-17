- GENERAL NEWS
（Update）Woman Dies after Rafting Event in Hokkaido
11:54 JST, July 17, 2023
A 27-year-old woman died after the capsizing of a river rafting boat with five people aboard in Sorachi River in Furano, Hokkaido on Sunday, according to police. The other four were uninjured.
The accident occurred during ane event, in which participants raft down a 10-kilometer river using their own hand-made rafts. According to the Furano city government, the event was attended by about 50 people.
