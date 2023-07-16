Services on Akita Shinkansen Line Suspended Between Morioka, Akita Due to Heavy Rain

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

An Akita Shinkansen train

Services on the Akita Shinkansen Line will be suspended between Morioka and Akita stations throughout the day Monday due to heavy rain in Akita Prefecture, East Japan Railway Co.’s Akita Branch Office said Sunday.

The company said the suspension, which began Saturday morning, is also likely to continue throughout the day on Tuesday, as it has been unable to start maintenance and inspection work.

Services on some conventional line sections, such as the Ou Line section between Yokote and Odate stations and the Uetsu Line section between Sakata and Akita stations, will be suspended all day Monday and are likely to be suspended all day Tuesday as well.