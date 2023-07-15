- GENERAL NEWS
Landslide in Northern Japan’s Akita Pref. Leaves 2 Missing
14:24 JST, July 15, 2023
A landslide hit four or five houses on Saturday in Akita City, Akita Prefecture. According to the Akita City fire department, two people from one household managed to escape, but two people from another household could not be reached.
