- GENERAL NEWS
Akita Shinkansen Service Suspended Between Morioka and Akita
13:47 JST, July 15, 2023
East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) has announced that it will continue suspending operation between Morioka and Akita stations on the Akita Shinkansen Line on Sunday due to expected heavy rain in Akita Prefecture. Operations have been suspended between the two stations since Saturday morning.
