Japan Recognizes 114 People from Afghanistan as refugees
13:59 JST, July 14, 2023
The government has announced that 114 Afghans have been granted refugee status this year after fleeing to Japan following the collapse of the country’s government in August 2021, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference Thursday.
“Based on the current situation in Afghanistan, we reviewed each application and granted refugee status to those who qualified,” Matsuno said.
The 114 were locals working for the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Afghanistan, as well as their families, according to government sources.
