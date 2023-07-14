- GENERAL NEWS
PM Kishida: G7 Expected to Discuss Generative AI in Online Autumn Summit
13:31 JST, July 14, 2023
BRUSSELS — Leaders of the Group of Seven advanced nations will likely hold an online summit meeting to discuss generative artificial intelligence as early as this autumn, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said.
Speaking at a joint press conference with European Union leaders after their meeting in Belgium on Thursday, Kishida said the rapid development and spread of generative AI is an important issue.
He emphasized that Japan, as chair of the G7 this year, will lead international discussions through the Hiroshima AI Process to discuss generative AI among G7 nations.
