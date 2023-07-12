- GENERAL NEWS
(Update 1) Cable Trouble on Tokyo Metro Tozai Line, Operation Temprarily Suspended
17:20 JST, July 12, 2023
Cable trouble occurred Wednesday afternoon between Minami-Gyotoku and Gyotoku stations on the Tokyo Metro Tozai Line, leading to temporary suspension of operation on both the inbound and outbound lines between Toyocho and Nishi-Funabashi stations. The operation restarted at 5:05 p.m.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- China Quietly Shutting Out Foreign Makers of IT Equipment
- COVID-19 Infections Spreading Fast in Japan’s Okinawa Pref.
- British-born Herbalist Venetia Stanley-Smith Dies at 72