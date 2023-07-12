Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
(Update 1) Cable Trouble on Tokyo Metro Tozai Line, Operation Temprarily Suspended

Yomiru Shibmun file photo
Signboard of Tokyo Metro

The Yomiuri Shimbum

17:20 JST, July 12, 2023

Cable trouble occurred Wednesday afternoon between Minami-Gyotoku and Gyotoku stations on the Tokyo Metro Tozai Line, leading to temporary suspension of operation on both the inbound and outbound lines between Toyocho and Nishi-Funabashi stations. The operation restarted at 5:05 p.m.

