Man’s Body Found near River Mouth After Landslide in Saga Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An aerial photo of houses hit by a mudslide is seen in Karatsu, Saga Prefecture, on Tuesday.

KARATSU, Saga — The body of a man has been found Tuesday near the mouth of Tamashima River in Karatsu, Saga Prefecture, after a landslide caused by torrential rain struck the area. The age of the man could not be confirmed.

The Saga prefectural government has said that two men in their 50s and 70s have been missing since the landslide occurred, and are checking if there is any connection with the man who was found.