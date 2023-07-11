- GENERAL NEWS
6 Dead After Record Rain Slams Northern Kyushu
16:26 JST, July 11, 2023
FUKUOKA — Six people have been killed after record rain battered northern Kyushu on Monday.
In Saga and Oita prefectures, rescue operations were ongoing on Tuesday to search for the three people reported missing in the prefectures.
Five people have been killed in Fukuoka Prefecture and one person in Saga Prefecture, according to The Yomiuri Shimbun.
In Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, a man was found collapsed in a rice paddy and was later confirmed dead. Another person’s body was recovered from a submerged underpass in Dazaifu in the prefecture.
Local Kurume residents worked in the heat on Tuesday morning as they cleared mud and driftwood after a mudslide.
