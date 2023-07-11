Japan’s 2025 Expo Organizer Proposes Constructing Pavilions for Participating Countries, Regions

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The ground is prepared at the planned site of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo in this photo taken in Osaka in April.

The organizer of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo has proposed to participating countries and regions that it take over the construction of their pavilions for the event, it has been learned. Building is currently behind schedule, and the organizer would simplify the participants’ designs and shorten the construction period.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition has asked for a response by the end of August.

About 50 pavilions for the event are scheduled to be built by participating countries and regions. To construct a pavilion, participants must sign a contract with a Japanese contractor and apply for a building permit from the Osaka municipal government. As of Monday, however, the city had not received a single application. A labor shortage and soaring prices for building materials have apparently hindered deals with Japanese contractors, resulting in the application delays.

In light of these circumstances, the association held a briefing session for participating countries and regions Friday and proposed its pavilion-building idea, a source said. The association also presented a number of simple exterior designs and vowed to secure contractors. Construction costs are expected to be borne by the participants.

The overseas pavilions, which will sit at the center of the venue, had been expected to generate interest and attention thanks to their varied exteriors.

“Simplification is unavoidable if we’re to meet the opening date,” an association official said. “It’s more important to enhance the contents of the pavilions, rather than their exteriors.”