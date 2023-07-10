Heatstroke Alerts Issued in Tokyo, 8 Other Prefectures in Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People walk as temperatures rise in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Monday morning.

The mercury hit 35 C in central Tokyo on Monday morning for the first time this year, and heatstroke alerts were issued in the capital and eight other prefectures — Ibaraki, Saitama, Chiba, Aichi, Tokushima, Miyazaki, Kagoshima and Okinawa.

According to the agency, the temperature in central Tokyo reached 35 C at 11:20 a.m.

As of 10 a.m., the temperature was 34.2 C in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture; 33.7 C both in Tokyo’s Nerima Ward and Kasama, Ibaraki Prefecture; and 33.6 C in Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture.

The agency is advising people to avoid going outside as much as possible, to use air conditioning and hydrate frequently.