Shinkansen Resumes Operation between Hiroshima and Hakata
10:01 JST, July 10, 2023
The Sanyo Shinkansen line resumed operation between Hiroshima and Hakata stations at 9 a.m. Monday after services were suspended between the two stations earlier on the day due to heavy rain.
