Shinkansen Resumes Operation between Hiroshima and Hakata

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The logo of West Japan Railway Co.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:01 JST, July 10, 2023

The Sanyo Shinkansen line resumed operation between Hiroshima and Hakata stations at 9 a.m. Monday after services were suspended between the two stations earlier on the day due to heavy rain.

