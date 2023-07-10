Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
1 Killed, 1 Injured, 3 Missing in Landslides in Kyushu

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Houses destroyed by a landslide in Karatsu, Saga Prefecture are seen on Monday morning.

9:45 JST, July 10, 2023 (updated at 10:55 JST)

A landslide occurred Monday morning in Soeda, Fukuoka Prefecture, killing one and injuring another, according to the Fukuoka prefectural government.

In Karatsu, Saga Prefecture, three people cannot be contacted after a landslide destroyed two houses Monday morning, according to the city’s fire department.

Heavy rain emergency warnings have been issued for Fukuoka and Oita prefectures in Kyushu since Monday morning.

