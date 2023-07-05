Elderly to Get Pass on Setting ID Password

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A sample My Number identification card

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The government will allow elderly people to obtain their My Number personal identification cards without setting a password.

Internal affairs minister Takeaki Matsumoto announced the plan at a press conference Tuesday, as some elderly people are apparently reluctant to apply for the card out of concern that it is difficult for them to remember a password.

From as early as November, the elderly will be able to choose not to set a password when applying for a My Number card. The plan is part of the government’s efforts to promote the card.

Cardholders without a password, however, will be unable to obtain residency and other official certificates at convenience stores, or use the Mynaportal site for cardholders.

In autumn 2024, the government plans to abolish the current health insurance certificates and integrate them into My Number cards.