Prayers Offered to Victims of Kyushu Region Rain Disaster, 3 Yrs On

People offer prayers and observe a moment of silence Tuesday in the village of Kuma in Kumamoto Prefecture, mourning the victims of the torrential rain that devastated the Kyushu region three years ago. The tragedy, which occurred July 4, 2020, claimed the lives of 79 people; two others remain missing. The rain damaged about 14,000 houses in the prefecture, and 1,128 people from 537 households continue to live in shelters.