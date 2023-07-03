Yomiuriland Unveils Thrilling ‘WaiWai Jungle’ Waterpark Attraction

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A huge amount of water pours out of a 13-meter-high bucket at Yomiuriland on Thursday.

A new area called WaiWai Jungle opened at Pool WAI, the summer-exclusive waterpark of Yomiuriland amusement park on Saturday.

This vibrant new zone boasts a spectacular feature: a gigantic bucket suspended at an impressive height of 13 meters. With a diameter of 1.8 meters, the bucket fills over a span of approximately four and a half minutes, before unleashing a whopping 2300 liters of water in a sudden cascade, accompanied by the sound of a tolling bell.

WaiWai Jungle also houses a variety of other attractions, including five water slides that vary in length from 13.4 meters to 52 meters, water cannons and fountains. Night pool events will begin on July 15. Yomiuriland has also introduced dynamic pricing, with entry fees varying daily to ensure dispersion of visitors.