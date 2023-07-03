Rice Paddy Art of Shohei Ohtani in His Hometown

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Rice paddy art depicting Los Angeles Angels standout Shohei Ohtani is seen in his hometown of Oshu, Iwate Prefecture. Across 1,000 square-meter- paddy field, local farmers planted different rice varieties in colors such as white, yellow, and purple to bring Ohtani’s distinctive pitching form to life. The peak viewing period is said to be until the end of July. Kazuko Takahashi, a 76-year-old resident of the prefecture, expressed her delight, saying, “The result is splendid. I’m glad I came to see it.”