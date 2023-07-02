Security to Tighten in Takamatsu During G7 Ministers’ Meeting

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Police officers check for suspicious objects in and around a vehicle during a security drill in Takamatsu.

TAKAMATSU — Tight security and traffic restrictions will be enforced during the G7 Sustainable Urban Development Ministers’ Meeting in Takamatsu, which is scheduled to be held from Friday to Sunday.

The Kagawa prefectural police and the Takamatsu Coast Guard are on high alert following the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July last year and an incident in which an explosive device was thrown at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a campaign speech venue in April.

During the ministerial meeting, the public will be asked to refrain from driving into the city center.

The main venue of the ministers’ meeting will be the Kagawa International Conference Hall in the city. Representatives from each country are also scheduled to participate in events to be held at Ritsurin Garden, which is also in the city and has been designated an especially important place of scenic beauty, among other locations.

In October, the prefectural police established a special security office in preparation for the event, and they have since been conducting relevant preparations.

On June 16, the police held a large-scale security drill in the city with about 90 riot police and personal security force members participating. They held a vehicle inspection drill and training to guard dignitaries and important officials.

During the vehicle inspection drill, police officers stopped a vehicle and inspected the car for explosives, knives and other dangerous items inside or under the vehicle. They also confirmed procedures for subduing perpetrators in the event of an attack by terrorists with small arms.