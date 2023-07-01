Discounted Tickets for Earlier Dates of 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo Announced

Courtesy of Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry

An artistic rendering of the Japan Pavilion on the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo grounds

Discounted admission to the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo will be available for guests who come to the event during earlier dates.

The government officially approved the admission ticket price for the Expo, suggested by the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, at the government headquarters for promoting the exposition on Friday.

“This is likely the first time that there will be a price difference between the first and second halves of the Expo period,” said an official from the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry, which is in charge of the event.

One-day tickets purchased during the Expo, which runs from April 13-Oct. 13, cost ¥7,500 for attendees ages 18 and older; ¥4,200 for ages 12-17; ¥1,800 for ages 4-11, and free for children ages 3 and under.

The price for advance tickets for the first two weeks of the expo, April 13-April 26, is ¥4,000 for adults, nearly half the cost of a regular one-day ticket. As well, there are advance tickets for the first half of the expo, April 13 to July 18, which cost ¥5,000.

Advance ticket prices for the first two weeks for children ages 4-11 is set at ¥1,000, which is less expensive than the ¥1,200-¥1,500 price of the 2005 Aichi Expo.

The tickets are scheduled to go on sale by the end of this year.