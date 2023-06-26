Hollyhocks Planted by Local Residents in Full Bloom in Ishikawa Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Colorful hollyhocks are now at their best in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Saturday.

WAJIMA, Ishikawa — About 3,000 hollyhocks planted by local residents are now at their best, with their colorful flowers heralding the arrival of early summer, in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture.

The flower is about 10 centimeters in diameter and blooms on a stem that grows as tall as a human.