A Man Carries 2 Knives in Yamanote Line Train, Making Passengers Rush out of it at Shinjuku Station

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ambulances and fire engines rushed to JR Shinjuku Station, at 4:58 p.m. Sunday.

A chef who quit a restaurant was carrying two kitchen knives in a Yamanote Line train, and many passengers rushed out of the train, ending up with two injured after tripping over Sunday.

Passengers noticed the man carrying the knives on the train traveling near Shinjuku Station around 4 p.m. Sunday. When the train arrived at Shinjuku Station, the passengers rushed out, creating an uproar. According to the Shinjuku Police Station, two men, in their 20s and 50s, sustained minor injuries when they tripped over and were taken to hospital.

According to Shinjuku police officials, a man in his 50s, believed to be a foreign national, was carrying two kitchen knives with blades approximately 25 cm in length. The man who claimed he is a chef was quoted as saying to police, “I quit my restaurant job and got on a train with knives I was using.”

Both knives were wrapped in cloth, but it is believed that the cloth was loosened and the knives were visible to passengers.