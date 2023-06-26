- GENERAL NEWS
A Man Carries 2 Knives in Yamanote Line Train, Making Passengers Rush out of it at Shinjuku Station
9:33 JST, June 26, 2023
A chef who quit a restaurant was carrying two kitchen knives in a Yamanote Line train, and many passengers rushed out of the train, ending up with two injured after tripping over Sunday.
Passengers noticed the man carrying the knives on the train traveling near Shinjuku Station around 4 p.m. Sunday. When the train arrived at Shinjuku Station, the passengers rushed out, creating an uproar. According to the Shinjuku Police Station, two men, in their 20s and 50s, sustained minor injuries when they tripped over and were taken to hospital.
According to Shinjuku police officials, a man in his 50s, believed to be a foreign national, was carrying two kitchen knives with blades approximately 25 cm in length. The man who claimed he is a chef was quoted as saying to police, “I quit my restaurant job and got on a train with knives I was using.”
Both knives were wrapped in cloth, but it is believed that the cloth was loosened and the knives were visible to passengers.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
-
2 GSDF Members Killed After Cadet Allegedly Opens Fire on Personnel in Japan
-
Emperor, Empress Arrive in Jakarta for 1st Overseas Goodwill Trip
-
Typhoon No. 2 Triggers Record Rainfall Across Japan
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
- Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
- Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
- Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge