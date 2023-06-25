- GENERAL NEWS
Final Screenings for Discharge of Treated Water Likely to Start Wednesday
13:09 JST, June 25, 2023
FUKUSHIMA — The Nuclear Regulation Authority intends to start on Wednesday the final stage of safety screenings for facilities to be used in the ocean discharge of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, according to the chairman of the nuclear watchdog.
Chairman Shinsuke Yamanaka on Saturday inspected the facilities, which are currently under construction but near their completion, at the plant operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.
“I was able to confirm that preparations [for the discharge] are progressing steadily,” Yamanaka said.
He inspected facilities and equipment such as the Advanced Liquid Processing System, which removes radioactive materials from contaminated water, as well as tanks for treated water and a site for analyzing such materials.
