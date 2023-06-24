Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

JR East System Failure Restored

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:20 JST, June 24, 2023 (updated at 14:19 JST)

JR East announced on Saturday that the system failure earlier the day that had prevented Mobile Suica app users from charging electric train fare money to their smartphones and the use of credit cards at JR East ticket offices had been restored around 1pm.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING