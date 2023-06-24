- GENERAL NEWS
JR East System Failure Restored
14:20 JST, June 24, 2023 (updated at 14:19 JST)
JR East announced on Saturday that the system failure earlier the day that had prevented Mobile Suica app users from charging electric train fare money to their smartphones and the use of credit cards at JR East ticket offices had been restored around 1pm.
